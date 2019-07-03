Senior officials including Deputy Collector to teach in govt schools

national

Free of cost coaching to students of government schools to be provided by Bhopal district administration

Representation Image

The Bhopal district administration has launched a unique initiative to provide free of cost coaching to students of government schools across the district.

Deputy Collector, Joint Collector, District Registrar, and many other senior officials will be taking part in this initiative and teach students. The officials will be taking up subjects as per their specialization.

In its initial phase, the initiative will be covering over 50 schools and 2500-3000 students. During later stages, the administration intends to cover all the district government schools. The classes will be conducted in the morning, before school hours.

"The primary aim of the initiative is to save students from big coaching centers in the city that send out huge advertisements but they neither have the qualified staff nor do they provide good facilities. Innocent students and their parents, who are not well educated, are getting easily duped by such people," said, DEO (Bhopal district), Dharmendra Sharma.

Students of classes 10 and 12 will be given special attention in view of the board examinations, he further added.

A message has also been circulated in all government departments to invite officials interested in contributing to this initiative. Many retired government school principals have approached the education department to offer their services.

"It's a great thing that someone like a Deputy District Collector will come and teach us. Students, especially those who do not have financial means will benefit a lot," said a visibly excited student, Mayank, from Subhash Government Higher Secondary School.

Another student of the same school feels that this initiative will also help in improving infrastructural facilities. "As senior officials will be coming, they will also ensure we have clean rooms and better infrastructural facilities," she said.

