Sense8 finale to premiere on June 8

Tina Desai

Tina Desai's Sense8 series finale special will launch globally on Netflix on June 8. Netflix on Wednesday released key art for the series finale with the tag line "Together Until The End". "Sense8" revolved around eight strangers from different parts of the world who suddenly become mentally and emotionally linked. The group will have to come together to protect the future of all Sensates.

Apart from Tina, Anupam Kher was also part of the show. It also features Tuppence Middleton, Brian J. Smith, Doona Bae, Aml Ameen, Max Riemelt, Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Jamie Clayto.

According to ew.com, the series had been cancelled after two seasons, but was revived after fans petitioned to save the show -- a move that surprised co-creator Lana Wachowski.

"In this world it is easy to believe that you cannot make a difference; that when a government or an institution or corporation makes a decision, there is something irrevocable about the decision; that love is always less important than the bottom line," she wrote in a letter to fans after the cancellation reversal was announced. "While it is often true those decisions are irreversible, it is not always true."

