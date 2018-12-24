Sensex ends 270 points lower on negative global cues

national

Taking cues from weak global markets major Indian equity indices on Monday ended lower for the third straight session following the partial shutdown of the US government and concerns over the slowing global growth.

BSE Sensex settled 271.92 points or 0.76 per cent lower at 35,470.15 after touching an intra-day high of 35,910.67 and a low of 35,423.24.

The NSE's Nifty50 lost 90.50 points or 0.84 per cent to finish at 10,663.50.

Except for IT, Teck and telecom sectors on BSE, all the sectors traded lower led by financial stocks which declined by 0.87 per cent.

Stocks of major sectors like banking ended 0.33 per cent lower. While metal, energy, oil and gas along with auto and consumer durables counters lost over 1 per cent, dragging down the benchmark index.

The domestic currency which closed at 70.15 per US dollar on Friday gained 12 paise as the benchmark Brent Crude declined to 53.64 per barrel.

