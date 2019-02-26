Sensex falls 285 points as IAF strikes terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir

national

Equity benchmark indices fell on Tuesday as rising tension between India and Pakistan amid weak global cues shook investor confidence. The Indian Air Force carried out multiple aerial strikes at major terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, 12 days after the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama. Experts said the move may geopolitical ramifications.

At 11:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down nearly 285 points at 35,929 in opening deals and the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 81 points at 10,800 level. All sectoral indices were in the red. Among the top losers were Hero MotoCorp, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Mahindra & Mahindra, and ICICI Bank. Meanwhile, Asian markets also showed bearish trends as investors waited to see if the United States and China can clinch a trade deal on tariffs.

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday carried out aerial strikes at major terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, completely destroying them. "12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1000 Kg bombs on terror camps across LoC (Line of Control), completely destroying them," IAF sources said. According to sources, the air strike was carried around 3:30 am.

Indian action came 12 days after Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) carried out terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing 40 personnel and injuring five others. The terror attack had led to nationwide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack.

