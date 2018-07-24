Search

Sensex retreats from all-time high, trades in green

Jul 24, 2018, 16:25 IST | IANS

Healthy buying in metal, consumer durables and healthcare stocks supported the gains, analysts said

Sensex retreats from all-time high, trades in green
Sensex

The benchmark BSE Sensex on Tuesday afternoon traded in the green, although the index retreated from the all-time high of 36,902.06 points it had hit earlier in the day. Healthy buying in metal, consumer durables and healthcare stocks supported the gains, analysts said.

However, selling pressure on banking stocks after the stocks rose sharply earlier in the day's trade limited the gains.

At 1.56 p.m., the Sensex traded at 36,841.91 points -- higher by 123.31 points or 0.34 per cent -- from the previous close of 36,718.60 points. It had also opened at a fresh high of 36,859.69 points, surpassing the previous high of 36,749.69 points recorded on Monday.

The intra-day low for Sensex was 36,709.72 points so far. The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,893 advances against 690 declines.

The wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,129.65 points, up 44.90 or 0.41 per cent from its previous close of 11,084.75 points.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Most shocking crimes by jilted lovers

Tags

sensexnational news
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK