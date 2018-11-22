Sentinelese tribes kill US tourist at Andaman

national

An American national has been allegedly killed by people belonging to the protected Sentinelese tribes in the North Sentinel Island, sources said on Wednesday, even as the US consulate maintained he was "missing". A case of culpable homicide has been registered, and the fishermen who took John Allen Chau, 27, to the island have been arrested.

"We are aware of reports concerning a US citizen in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The welfare and safety of US citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the US Department of State," a US Consulate spokesperson said.

"When a US citizen is missing, we work closely with the local authorities as they carry out their search efforts. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment," the spokesperson said.

According to a report published in a newspaper in Port Blair, Chau had visited the Andaman and Nicobar Islands five times earlier too. He had expressed a desire to meet the Sentinelese Tribe, which is known to resist all contact with outsiders, often firing arrows at anyone who comes near.

