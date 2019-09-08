Search

Seoul hit by Lingling, flight operations hit

Updated: Sep 08, 2019, 08:43 IST | Agencies

Typhoon Lingling caused power outages in more than 31,000 homes on the southern resort island of Jeju and in southern mainland regions, South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety said

Seoul hit by Lingling, flight operations hit
Visitors struggle with the strong winds

Typhoon winds toppled trees, grounded planes and left thousands of South Korean homes without electricity on Saturday as a powerful storm system brushed up against the Korean Peninsula. Typhoon Lingling caused power outages in more than 31,000 homes on the southern resort island of Jeju and in southern mainland regions, South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

The typhoon was passing seas 110 kilometers west of the central mainland city of Seosan on Saturday, moving north at 42 kilometers per hour with winds of up to 133 kilometers per hour, the Korea Meteorological Association said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

world news

ISRO Chief K Sivan breaks down, PM Narendra Modi hugs and consoles him

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK