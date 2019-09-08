Seoul hit by Lingling, flight operations hit

Typhoon winds toppled trees, grounded planes and left thousands of South Korean homes without electricity on Saturday as a powerful storm system brushed up against the Korean Peninsula. Typhoon Lingling caused power outages in more than 31,000 homes on the southern resort island of Jeju and in southern mainland regions, South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

The typhoon was passing seas 110 kilometers west of the central mainland city of Seosan on Saturday, moving north at 42 kilometers per hour with winds of up to 133 kilometers per hour, the Korea Meteorological Association said.

