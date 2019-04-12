Seoul music and more

things-to-do

A two-day festival will give Mumbaikars a taste of South Korea's culture

In2it

A festival, organised by Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO), in Lower Parel will let you explore the country's rich culture via authentic cuisines, dance and music performances, without actually going there.

Try out traditional bibimbap and drink sujeonggwa at a tasting session and participate in traditional Korean activities like Hanbok wearing and face and mask painting that have been especially arranged for Indian audiences. You can also catch famous Korean TV dramas, movies and of course, K-Pop performances by boy group In2it. There are also taekwondo shows, B-boying by Gamblerz Crew, a performance by Korean instrumental band Queen and traditional games like tuho and ddakji.



Gamblerz Crew

The festival will have Gimhae City, Gyeonggi Province and Jeju Island - the only island among the seven new wonders of nature - promote their respective tourist attractions. A two-day Korean movie weekend is also being organised by Korean Culture Centre at PVR Juhu on the same dates.

Jong Sool Kwon, director, KTO in New Delhi, says, "We hope to reach a larger section of aspiring Indian travellers and tap into the growing tourism sector via this festival."

ON: April 13 and 14, 12.30 pm

AT: High Street Phoenix, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

LOG ON TO: https://bitly/2ULHcsW

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates