Seoul offers Pyongyang high-level talks on Mar 29

South Korea on Wednesday offered to hold high-level talks with North Korea on March 29, said the Blue House. The talks would be held at Tongilgak, a North Korean building in the truce village of Panmunjom. Kim Eui-kyeom, the Blue House spokesman, told reporters that Seoul made the dialogue proposal to be held ahead of the inter-Korean summit, which the two Koreas agreed to hold in late April at Peace House, a South Korean building in Panmunjom.

The dialogue offer was made after the second plenary session of the Presidential committee to prepare for the April summit. It was chaired by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Xinhua news agency reported. Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon will lead the three-member South Korean delegation to the high-level talks.

The two other members would be officials from the Blue House and the National Intelligence Service (NIS), respectively. South Korea proposed to Pyongyang that the basic matters for the senior-level April summit, such as summit schedules, dialogue agenda, and delegations from each side, should be discussed.

The inter-Korean summit would be followed by a summit between the US and Pyongyang. US President Donald Trump said he would meet Kim Jong-un by the end of May to achieve a permanent denuclearisation.

