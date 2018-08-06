Separatist-called protest over Article 35A, disrupts life across Kashmir Valley

national

An Indian paramilitary trooper stands guard in front of closed shops on the second day of strikes called by Kashmiri separatists against attempts to revoke articles 35A and 370 in downtown Srinagar. /AFP

Life across the Kashmir Valley remained adversely affected for the second consecutive day due to a separatist-called protest shutdown on Monday. Separatist conglomerate, Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for the protest shutdown to voice support for Article 35A.

The article has been challenged in the Supreme Court. A petition seeking abrogation of this article will be heard by the apex court on Monday. Shops, markets, public transport, other businesses and educational institutions remained closed in Srinagar and other district headquarters of the valley.

Very few private vehicles were seen moving on city roads here and elsewhere in the valley. Authorities placed senior separatist leaders, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq under house arrest.

Although Yasin Malik, chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), has evaded arrest by going underground. Authorities suspended the Amarnath Yatra from Jammu to Srinagar for the second day on Monday because of the shutdown.

An official, however, said pilgrims who have already reached the Baltal and Pahalgam base camps will continue to perform the Yatra on Monday. Rail services between the valley and the Bannihal town of Jammu region also remained suspended for the second day.

Although heavy deployments of police and paramilitary forces have been made in Srinagar and other sensitive areas yet no restrictions were imposed anywhere.

