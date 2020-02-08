Sequel to Daniel Craig starrer Knives Out underway

A sequel to Rian Johnson's blockbuster whodunit "Knives Out" is officially being developed at Lionsgate. The announcement was made by the studio's two top executives, CEO Jon Feltheimer and Motion Picture Group Chairman Joe Drake, during the company's third-quarter earnings call. The film, which Johnson wrote and directed, featured Daniel Craig as private sleuth Benoit Blanc, who investigates the death of a successful mystery novelist.

The movie's ensemble cast also included Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. During the call, Feltheimer said "Knives Out" is expected to cross the USD 300 million mark at the global box office soon.

He said the movie "serves as further proof that franchises can emerge from any of our content verticals", as per Variety. The two executives also revealed that the studio is going ahead with the fourth instalment of Keanu Reeves-led "John Wick" franchise. The company has already announced a release date for the fourth chapter which is May 21, 2021. The third part, "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum", hit the theatres worldwide in May, 2019. It grossed USD 326 million during its theatrical run.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever