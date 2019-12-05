MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

Ser Bronn aka Jerome Flynn's vegan trip to Mumbai

Updated: Dec 05, 2019, 14:55 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Jerome Flynn dropped by India's first vegan store at Khar's Rare Earth - The Vegan Cafe

Jerome Flynn
Jerome Flynn

Game of Thrones might be long over but Jerome Flynn who essayed the much-loved role of Ser Bronn was spotted eating his way in the city. Turns out, the English actor and singer is vegan and dropped by Khar's Rare Earth — The Vegan Cafe, which is India's first vegan store for not just a bite, but a hearty meal. It was comedian Atul Khatri, a friend of the cafe's proprietor Shammi Sethi (in pic) who took to social media to break the news, sending Indian GOT fans in a tizzy.

Apparently, the actor has come for the screening of the documentary A Prayer for Compassion that explores spirituality and a cruelty-free lifestyle along with director Thomas Wade Jackson. Dr Sailesh Rao, the founder of the non-profit Climate Healers accompanied them.

The cafe is owned by a friend of stand-up comedian Atul Khatri, who took to social media to tweet a snapshot as evidence of Flynn's visit to the place. "How cool! Ser Bronn of the Blackwater (Jerome Flynn) of #GameOfThrones at my friend's cafe in Khar, Mumbai some time back," Khatri wrote with the picture.

The photo, which is being shared and liked on social media, shows Flynn in a regular T-shirt. It did not take long to become a trending topic on social media, reports timesnownews.com.

Speaking about Flynn's time at his cafe-cum-store, Sethi told this diarist, "He had a crazy time ordering two pizzas, two burgers, and ice cream. He relished our Monalisa pizza and commented that it would make his Italian grandma proud. He is such a nice, simple man; you wouldn't believe it!" Well, we think Tyrion can believe that one.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK