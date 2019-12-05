Ser Bronn aka Jerome Flynn's vegan trip to Mumbai

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Game of Thrones might be long over but Jerome Flynn who essayed the much-loved role of Ser Bronn was spotted eating his way in the city. Turns out, the English actor and singer is vegan and dropped by Khar's Rare Earth — The Vegan Cafe, which is India's first vegan store for not just a bite, but a hearty meal. It was comedian Atul Khatri, a friend of the cafe's proprietor Shammi Sethi (in pic) who took to social media to break the news, sending Indian GOT fans in a tizzy.

Apparently, the actor has come for the screening of the documentary A Prayer for Compassion that explores spirituality and a cruelty-free lifestyle along with director Thomas Wade Jackson. Dr Sailesh Rao, the founder of the non-profit Climate Healers accompanied them.

The cafe is owned by a friend of stand-up comedian Atul Khatri, who took to social media to tweet a snapshot as evidence of Flynn's visit to the place. "How cool! Ser Bronn of the Blackwater (Jerome Flynn) of #GameOfThrones at my friend's cafe in Khar, Mumbai some time back," Khatri wrote with the picture.

The photo, which is being shared and liked on social media, shows Flynn in a regular T-shirt. It did not take long to become a trending topic on social media, reports timesnownews.com.

Speaking about Flynn's time at his cafe-cum-store, Sethi told this diarist, "He had a crazy time ordering two pizzas, two burgers, and ice cream. He relished our Monalisa pizza and commented that it would make his Italian grandma proud. He is such a nice, simple man; you wouldn't believe it!" Well, we think Tyrion can believe that one.

