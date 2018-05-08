Serbia's Mazic to referee Champions League final

Serb referee Milorad Mazic has been appointed to officiate the UEFA Champions League final pitting Real Madrid against Liverpool on May 26 in Kiev, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced on Monday



Mazic is among those appointed to referee the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup. He officiated the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup final as well as three Euro 2016 games. He was also in charge of two matches at the 2014 World Cup; Germany's 4-0 win over Portugal and Argentina's 1-0 win over Iran. Real Madrid have fond memories of Mazic from the last time he officiated a Los Blancos match, when they prevailed 3-2 over Sevilla in the Spain Super Cup.

