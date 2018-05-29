Serena shouldn't get preferential seeding treatment, says Victoria Azarenka

Roland Garros organisers have come under fire for not seeding 23-time major champion Serena Williams for the French Open



Victoria Azarenka

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka said yesterday that any change in seeding rules for returning mothers at Grand Slam tournaments would have to be for all players and not just Serena Williams. Roland Garros organisers have come under fire for not seeding 23-time major champion Williams for the French Open, as the American makes her Grand Slam comeback after stepping away from the Tour in February 2017 to have her first child.

Azarenka herself missed much of last season after giving birth and becoming embroiled in a custody battle and was not seeded on her return at Wimbledon. "We are talking about one individual being seeded. So if we talk about the rule, then the rule should be for everybody," she said after her shock 5-7, 5-7 first-round defeat by Katerina Siniakova at Roland Garros.

"This conversation was not on the table last year when I was coming back and I was not seeded in Wimbledon. "And Wimbledon has the choice to do that. And this year they are going to be seeding Serena. So if we talk in terms of rule, the rule has to be for everybody."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever