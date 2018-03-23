Serena Williams after loss: Every tournament is an opportunity for me

After early departure in Indian Wells, ex-No. 1 suffers same fate in Miami; loses 3-6, 2-6 to Naomi Osaka



USA's Serena Williams returns to Japan’s Naomi Osaka in the first round of the Miami Masters in Florida on Wednesday. pic/AFP

Serena Williams crashed out of the Miami Open in the first round here on Wednesday, slumping to a straight sets defeat against Japan's Naomi Osaka in the latest setback to her comeback. Osaka, who won her first major title in Indian Wells last weekend, was superior throughout and fully deserved her 6-3, 6-2 win in just one hour and 17 minutes. It was Williams' fourth match and second tournament appearance since returning from 13 months of maternity leave — yet the American's movement and inability to stay in the rallies suggested her comeback could be more arduous.

The defeat was the first time Williams has lost her first match at an American hard court championship for 21 years. Williams, 36, may have been unfairly unseeded here due to her lack of action over the past year, but could have no complaints with the defeat. She released a brief statement more than 90 minutes after the end of the match that read: "Every tournament is an opportunity for me to better understand the areas I need to improve to be my best. Naomi played a great match and I look forward to continuing my return by progressing every day. "I am so grateful for my fans who continue to support me every step of this incredible journey."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever