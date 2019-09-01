Serena Williams charges towards historic 7th US Open title
The No. 8 seed American was broken back midway through the second set, but it was an otherwise flawless display from the veteran in Arthur Ashe Stadium
New York:Six-time champion Serena Williams registered a decisive win over Karolina Muchova from Czech Republic to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing US Open. Williams defeated Muchova 6-3 6-2 after converting five of nine break points against the Wimbledon quarter-finalist.
The No. 8 seed American was broken back midway through the second set, but it was an otherwise flawless display from the veteran in Arthur Ashe Stadium. During her on-court interview after the match, Williams characterised her play as "intense." She will now face Petra Martic, the No. 22 seed from Croatia for a place in the quarterfinals. Martic defeated Anastasija Sevastova from Latvia 6-4, 6-3 to move to the fourth round.
Second seed Ashleigh Barty also entered the Round of 16 after securing a comfortable 7-5, 6-3 win over Greek 30th seed Maria Sakkari. And third seed Karolina Pliskova overcame a mid-match blip to beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
Top results
Novak Djokovic bt Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-4, 6-2; Roger Federer bt Dan Evans 6-2, 6-2, 6-1; Serena Williams bt Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-2; Ashleigh Barty bt Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-3; Alex de Minaur bt Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Ravi Shastri re-appointed as Team India head coach