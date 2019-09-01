Serena Williams charges towards historic 7th US Open title

tennis

Serena Williams

New York:

Six-time champion Serena Williams registered a decisive win over Karolina Muchova from Czech Republic to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing US Open. Williams defeated Muchova 6-3 6-2 after converting five of nine break points against the Wimbledon quarter-finalist.

The No. 8 seed American was broken back midway through the second set, but it was an otherwise flawless display from the veteran in Arthur Ashe Stadium. During her on-court interview after the match, Williams characterised her play as "intense." She will now face Petra Martic, the No. 22 seed from Croatia for a place in the quarterfinals. Martic defeated Anastasija Sevastova from Latvia 6-4, 6-3 to move to the fourth round.

Second seed Ashleigh Barty also entered the Round of 16 after securing a comfortable 7-5, 6-3 win over Greek 30th seed Maria Sakkari. And third seed Karolina Pliskova overcame a mid-match blip to beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Top results

Novak Djokovic bt Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-4, 6-2; Roger Federer bt Dan Evans 6-2, 6-2, 6-1; Serena Williams bt Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-2; Ashleigh Barty bt Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-3; Alex de Minaur bt Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

