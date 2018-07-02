Search

Serena Williams fumes over treatment by US anti-doping officials

Jul 02, 2018, 11:26 IST | AFP

Williams arrived at Wimbledon on the heels of a report that she was unhappy at excessive targeting from US Anti-Doping Agency drug testers

Serena Williams

Serena Williams demanded fair treatment from US doping chiefs after the former Wimbledon champion was shocked to be subjected to a series of tests in June.

Williams arrived at Wimbledon on the heels of a report that she was unhappy at excessive targeting from US Anti-Doping Agency drug testers. A report revealed Williams' anger about an unannounced test in June where the tester refused to leave her Florida house.

Serena said: "I guess they decided it was a missed test, which doesn't make sense. Anyone would think that I would have to be home 24 hours a day, or I get a missed test. You get three missed tests. For me, it's frustrating. How can I have a missed test when it's nowhere near the time I should be there? It's shocking."

