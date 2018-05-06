Serena Williams: Not sure if I can be a strict mom

The former World No. 1 currently out of action due to illness, wants to be the best mother in the world just as she ruled as the best tennis player in the world



Serena Williams with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr

Tennis ace Serena Williams, 36, wants to be the best in whatever she does. The former World No. 1 currently out of action due to illness, wants to be the best mother in the world just as she ruled as the best tennis player in the world.

In one of the episodes of the documentary, Being Serena that is being aired on HBO, 23-time Grand Slam winner, Serena, who delivered a baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr on September 1 last year, said: "Becoming a mom, I definitely feel the pressure, and I feel a little anxiety. Am I going to be a good mom, a strict mom, not strict enough? I don't really know, so that anxiety has turned into nervousness and fear.

It's the same attitude I have in tennis. There's no escaping the fear that I might not come back as strong as I was, the fear that I can't be both the best mother and the best tennis player in the world. I guess my only choice is to live and find out," she added.

