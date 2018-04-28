Serena Williams offers crucial advice to friend Meghan Markle ahead of her wedding

While Meghan Markle might be grateful to Williams for her wedding advice, she's quite experienced herself having been previously married to producer Trevor Engelson, in the Caribbean in 2011



Serena Williams

American tennis star Serena Williams, 36, has some simple yet significant marriage advice for her good friend Meghan Markle, 36, who is set to marry Britain's Prince Harry, 33, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19.

"I just think it's so important to enjoy the moment. If I could give her any advice it would just be to enjoy the preparation and enjoy the planning. It just goes so fast, and eat the cake. I didn't get to eat mine at the wedding. We were just having so much fun," Williams, who got married to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, 35, in November last year, said on US TV show Good Morning America yesterday.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

However, Williams is unsure if she will be able to make it to the wedding. "I don't know. We'll see if I can make it. Don't be asking me these questions," she replied to show's host Robin Roberts' query.

While Markle might be grateful to Williams for her wedding advice, she's quite experienced herself having been previously married to producer Trevor Engelson, 41, in the Caribbean in 2011 before splitting up in 2013.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates