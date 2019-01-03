Serena Williams posts inspirational message for working moms and dads

tennis

Serena Williams has posted an inspirational New Year message to mums and dads juggling parenthood with work, saying, "anything is possible". The 23-time Grand Slam champion began 2019 in Perth at the mixed teams Hopman Cup, with baby Alexis Olympia in tow. She posted this picture of herself and her daughter to her 10.4 million followers on Instagram, holding her child as she stretched her leg.

Williams, 37, wrote: "As I head into next year it's not about what we can do it's what we MUST do as working moms and working dads. Anything is possible. I am getting ready for the first match of the year and my dear sweet baby @olympiaohanian was tired and sad and simply needed mama's love.

So if it means warming up and stretching while holding my baby that's what #thismama will do. My fellow moms and dads working - or stay home it's equally as intense - but you inspire me. Hearing your stories makes me know I can do this. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. This year is to you! What are some things you had to do while working? #thismama #thisdaddy."

