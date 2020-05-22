Serena Williams recalls 'awful' first kiss: One of the worst experiences of my life

While a first kiss remains special for many, it was not so for American tennis star Serena Williams.

During a recent interaction with fans on social media, one of her followers asked about her first kiss. "I couldn't answer the question about my first kiss because my husband [Alexis Ohanian] was in the other room. But as if he's not going to see this. It was really awful, my first kiss," she replied.

"It was something I'll never forget, it was one of the worst experiences of my life. I was almost 18 and I was like I don't want to turn 18. And then I was like here's a guy and he's graduated from high school and all this other stuff. Long story short, this guy kissed me in Italy, wild, right. I ran home and I told my friend who was Italian, 'He kissed me and I hated it'. I was crying and I was really dramatic. Key word was I'm still very dramatic so I still haven't really changed," she added.

