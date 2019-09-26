MENU

Serena Williams reveals: I was terrified to give birth!

Updated: Sep 26, 2019, 09:12 IST | A correspondent

"I was like, 'You know what, I'm just not gonna do it'. I was at my dad's house and I was killing time. I just wanted to keep the baby inside. I was so terrified," she added

Serena Williams with daughter Olympia
Serena Williams with daughter Olympia

US tennis ace Serena Williams recently revealed that she researched so much about childbirth that she frightened herself. Serena, 37, who has a daughter Olympia, two, with American entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, 36, is striving to ensure new mothers do not burden themselves with excess information.

"I met with this company, 'Mommy and Me' — which I invested in a while ago — and they are really bringing help and information to moms after they [give] birth. You get so much information before [having a baby], I was overloaded by what to do — so much so that I was frightened when it came time to give birth,'" the 23-time Grand Slam winner was quoted as saying by US entertainment portal, Female First. "I was like, 'You know what, I'm just not gonna do it'. I was at my dad's house and I was killing time. I just wanted to keep the baby inside. I was so terrified," she added.

