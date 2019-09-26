Serena Williams reveals: I was terrified to give birth!

US tennis ace Serena Williams recently revealed that she researched so much about childbirth that she frightened herself. Serena, 37, who has a daughter Olympia, two, with American entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, 36, is striving to ensure new mothers do not burden themselves with excess information.

"I met with this company, 'Mommy and Me' — which I invested in a while ago — and they are really bringing help and information to moms after they [give] birth. You get so much information before [having a baby], I was overloaded by what to do — so much so that I was frightened when it came time to give birth,'" the 23-time Grand Slam winner was quoted as saying by US entertainment portal, Female First. "I was like, 'You know what, I'm just not gonna do it'. I was at my dad's house and I was killing time. I just wanted to keep the baby inside. I was so terrified," she added.

