Serena Williams seeded 25th at Wimbledon

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams has been seeded 25 for this year's women's singles by the organisers despite being ranked 183 in the world.

Serena played at the French Open last month, reaching the fourth round before a shoulder injury forced her to quit ahead of her clash with Maria Sharapova.

Sharapova is seeded one place above her whilst Serena's sister Venus, who lost in last year's final, is ninth seed.

