Serena Williams, Simona Halep set up Last 16 Oz Open clash

Serena Williams consoles opponent Dayana Yastremska after the latter's defeat. Pic/AFP

Serena Williams marched into the Australian Open Last 16 on Saturday and warned she was still improving after taking time out to console the latest victim of her quest for a record-equalling 24th major.

Serena swatted aside Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-1 in a Melbourne Park mauling that reduced the World No. 57 to tears. Serena, 37, who is in the hunt for her first Grand Slam since having a baby, comforted the youngster at the net, telling her: "You did amazing, you're gonna make it, don't cry".

But Serena, who is in ominous form and has dropped only nine games in her opening three matches, also had a message for her rivals, saying she was not yet at the top of her game. "I think I'm getting there. I don't feel like I'm there yet," she said. "I feel like I'm still getting there."

Meanwhile, World No. 1 Simona Halep hit form to cruise past Venus Williams and set up a mouth-watering Last 16 clash with her sister Serena. The Romanian top seed defeated Venus 6-2, 6-3 in one hour 17 minutes.

"I think I played my best match here this year," the French Open champion said. "I'm really happy about the way I played, it's always a big challenge against the Williams sisters. "I was super motivated today."

