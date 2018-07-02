Serena Williams skips Wimbledon media duties for royal date

Journalists at Wimbledon were expecting Serena to discuss her first appearance at the Grand Slam since becoming a mother for the first time last September, but instead Serena put her scheduled press conference on hold

Serena Williams postponed her Wimbledon media duties for a royal appointment on Saturday as the American star joined the Duchess of Sussex at a polo match. Williams is a close friend of Meghan Markle.

Journalists at Wimbledon were expecting Serena to discuss her first appearance at the Grand Slam since becoming a mother for the first time last September, but instead Serena put her scheduled press conference on hold. Just hours later, Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian were photographed arriving for the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, where Prince Harry and his brother Prince William were among the players at the event.

