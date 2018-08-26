Serena Williams takes French Open black catsuit ban in stride

tennis

US tennis player Serena Williams attends the Citi Taste Of Tennis gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on August 23, 2018. Pic/AFP

Serena Williams downplayed any idea of friction between herself and the French Tennis Federation on Saturday after Roland Garros chiefs described the Black Panther catsuit she wore at the French Open as "going too far". "I think that obviously the Grand Slams have a right to do what they want to.

I feel like if they know that some things are for health reasons, then there's no way that they wouldn't be OK with it," she said. Williams will be vying to match Margaret Court's record of 24 major titles with a first Grand Slam victory since the birth of her daughter Olympia last September. But the catsuit question was the first she faced.

