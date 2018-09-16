Serena Williams talks fashion, not fouls at Las Vegas event

tennis

The 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams wasn't asked about gender equality in sports or an argument she had last weekend with the chair umpire at her US Open final match in New York

Serena Williams talked about her fashion business and her family, but not tennis fouls during an appearance before a business trade group in Las Vegas. The 23-time Grand Slam champion wasn't asked about gender equality in sports or an argument she had last weekend with the chair umpire at her US Open final match in New York during about 25 minutes onstage with Sarah Robb O'Hagan, chief executive of Flywheel Sports, at the National Retail Federation trade show.

The tennis star, who has her own fashion line, advised business owners to "really figure out, 'What can I do to revamp and bring it back to the top?'" "I work really, really hard at my game. And then I work super hard at my fashion business. And I'm working incredibly hard at being a mom," Williams said.

Serena Williams holds the most Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles combined among active players. Her 39 major titles puts her joint-third on the all-time list and second in the Open Era: 23 in singles, 14 in women's doubles, and two in mixed doubles. She is the most recent female player to have held all four Grand Slam singles titles simultaneously (2002–03 and 2014–15) and the third player to achieve this twice after Rod Laver and Steffi Graf. She is also the most recent player to have won a Grand Slam title on each surface (hard, clay and grass) in one calendar year. She is also, together with her sister Venus, the most recent player to have held all four Grand Slam women's doubles titles simultaneously (2009–10)

