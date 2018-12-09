Serena Williams urges Duchess Meghan to stop being so nice

tennis

The two have been friends from the time they met at the Super Bowl in 2010. Serena even attended the Royal Wedding in May with husband Alexis Ohanian, while Meghan came to cheer Serena at Wimbledon along with Kate Middleton

Serena Williams and Meghan Markle

American tennis star Serena Williams praised her friend —Duchess Meghan — who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry, and said that the former actor is still the same despite her royal status.

"'I'm like, How are you?' and she's like, 'No, how are you?' and I'm like, 'You're so sweet, but I'm really asking – how are YOU?' I'm like, 'Meghan, stop being so nice…you're the pregnant one, aren't you supposed to have hormones, why are you so sweet? But that's always been her'," Williams told People magazine about her recent conversation with Meghan at the launch for her clothing line in Miami recently.

