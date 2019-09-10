Serengeti Review: Rich storytelling elevates this safari
Amazing visuals take us through interconnecting stories of iconic Savannah animals over the period of a year
Serengeti
Channel: Sony BBC Earth
Director: John Downer
Voice: John Boyega
Serengeti — a pristine, unspoilt corner of Africa and just as rich in wildlife as its more popular cousin Maasai Mara — comes alive in the latest offering from Sony BBC Earth. The series presents a ground-breaking approach to natural history storytelling. Each of the six episodes personalises stories from the wild, accompanied by the soothing storytelling skills of John Boyega. The documentary highlights the everyday drama of surviving in the wild.
Amazing visuals take us through interconnecting stories of iconic Savannah animals over the period of a year. Shot by renowned wildlife cameramen Richard Jones and Michael W Richards, among others, the series deftly manages to capture the drama of the animals' daily lives. Be it the lonely lioness and cubs exiled from the pride, the passionate baboon desperately trying to win back his love, the fun-loving mongoose family on the lookout for a free lunch or the scavenging hyenas, the show depicts moments filled with humour, heartbreak and nail-biting tension. The adventures are likely to keep you hooked. Will Gregory's resounding musical orchestrations, combined with the stunning visuals puts you at the heart of the action.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor shows how to win cards' game with Zoya Kawach