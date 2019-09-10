Serengeti Review: Rich storytelling elevates this safari

Serengeti

Channel: Sony BBC Earth

Director: John Downer

Voice: John Boyega

Serengeti — a pristine, unspoilt corner of Africa and just as rich in wildlife as its more popular cousin Maasai Mara — comes alive in the latest offering from Sony BBC Earth. The series presents a ground-breaking approach to natural history storytelling. Each of the six episodes personalises stories from the wild, accompanied by the soothing storytelling skills of John Boyega. The documentary highlights the everyday drama of surviving in the wild.

Amazing visuals take us through interconnecting stories of iconic Savannah animals over the period of a year. Shot by renowned wildlife cameramen Richard Jones and Michael W Richards, among others, the series deftly manages to capture the drama of the animals' daily lives. Be it the lonely lioness and cubs exiled from the pride, the passionate baboon desperately trying to win back his love, the fun-loving mongoose family on the lookout for a free lunch or the scavenging hyenas, the show depicts moments filled with humour, heartbreak and nail-biting tension. The adventures are likely to keep you hooked. Will Gregory's resounding musical orchestrations, combined with the stunning visuals puts you at the heart of the action.

