Sergio Aguero becomes Premier League's highest overseas scorer

Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring the fifth goal during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England. Pic/ AFP

London: Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero has become the most prolific foreign goal-scorer in Premier League history. He achieved the feat during Manchester City's drubbing of Aston Villa in the ongoing competition. The 31-year-old scored his 12th hat-trick as City thrashed Villa 6-1 on Sunday. The Argentine moved level -- and then past -- Thierry Henry, before joining Frank Lampard on 177 goals in England's top flight competition, reports BBC Sport.

Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole are still ahead of Aguero on the all-time Premier League list. In bagging a 12th Premier League hat-trick, Aguero surpassed the 11 of Alan Shearer with whom he had shared the record in the Premier League. City's emphatic victory, in which Riyad Mahrez also scored twice and Gabriel Jesus once, meant they have now moved above Leicester City and have trimmed Liverpool's lead to 14 points, although Liverpool have played a game less.

Aguero is the club's record scorer and now needs only one more to reach 250 for the Blues in all competitions.

