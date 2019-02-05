Sergio Aguero born with talent to score: Pep Guardiola

other-sports

Aguero's seventh goal in as many games in 2019 - and his 10th in his last dozen against Arsenal Ã¢ÂÂ was the highlight of a thoroughly dominant performance

City's Sergio Aguero celebrates his hat-trick against Arsenal on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola was glad to see Manchester City's clinical best return as Sergio Aguero's hat-trick closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to just two points in a 3-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

Aguero's seventh goal in as many games in 2019 - and his 10th in his last dozen against Arsenal — was the highlight of a thoroughly dominant performance. "He was born with that talent, he will die with that talent," Guardiola said on Aguero's goalscoring ability.



Pep Guardiola

For the second time in a week, the Argentine scored inside the first minute to give City the perfect start. However, City failed to press home their advantage as Laurent Koscielny scored the equaliser just 10 minutes later.

Guardiola's men retook the lead in style just a minute before the break when Ilkay Gundogan's lofted pass teed up Raheem Sterling to cross for Aguero to tap home. In contrast, the second half was a stroll and City should have more than just the one goal. Sterling was the provider again for Aguero to secure his 10th EPL hat-trick in controversial fashion as the ball came back off the striker's arm before rolling over the line.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever