Sergio Aguero gets a new look, girlfriend Sofia shares Instagram photo!

Argentine footballer Sergio Aguero has gone in for a dramatic look as he recovers from knee surgery. The Manchester City star has coloured his hair silver.

His partner Sofia Calzetti Instagrammed this picture for her 309,000 followers to introduce their new pet, French Bulldog Capri, but it was Sergio's new hairdo that came into the limelight. She captioned the picture: "Welcome CAPRI."

View this post on Instagram Bienvenida CAPRIâ¤ï¸ A post shared by Sofíα Cαlzetti (@soficalzetti) onJun 29, 2020 at 6:48am PDT

Sergio is not expected to be back in action anytime soon after the Man City player injured his knee against Burnley during their Premier League tie on June 22.

Two days later, he tweeted a picture to update his fans about his surgery and wrote: "Everything went well, and I'll soon begin recovery. A big thanks to Dr Cugar and his team — and to all of you for your support."

