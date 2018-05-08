Sergio Ramos: Lionel Messi put referee under pressure

Real Madrid appeared to be denied a chance to take the lead when referee Alejandro Hernandez failed to whistle a foul despite Marcelo going down in the area after apparent contact by Jordi Alba



Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos (left) chats with Barcelona's Lionel Messi on Sunday

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos accused Barcelona star Lionel Messi of putting the referee under pressure in Sunday's El Clasico. Madrid left Camp Nou with a 2-2 draw in a thrilling encounter, fighting back from a goal down on two occasions.

Real Madrid appeared to be denied a chance to take the lead when referee Alejandro Hernandez failed to whistle a foul despite Marcelo going down in the area after apparent contact by Jordi Alba. Madrid also claimed Messi's goal should have been waived off due to a foul by Suarez on Raphael Varane.

And Ramos says Messi put Hernandez under pressure in the tunnel at half-time. “Messi has put a little pressure in the tunnel,” Ramos was quoted as saying by Marca. “I do not know if there were cameras, I don't know if in the second half he will have done it in other ways. It's football and everything has to be left on the field, as long as it's not going to hurt you. You have to have that respect.”

