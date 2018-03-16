Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Vallejo keep to the gym during Real Madrid training

The training session, which mainly focused on ball work, included Real Madrid Castilla players Manu Hernando, Franchu and Ãlvaro Tejero



Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, midfielder Luka Modric and defender Jesus Vallejo on Thursday kept to training at the gym while the rest of their teammates joined a training session preparation for the upcoming La Liga match against Girona. Modric had exercised inside the club facilities on Wednesday as well and joined Ramos and Vallejo on Thursday in the last part of his recovery training after the right-leg injury suffered in mid-January, reported Efe.

Meanwhile, Welsh forward Gareth Bale exercised on the pitch with the rest of the team. The training session, which mainly focused on ball work, included Real Madrid Castilla players Manu Hernando, Franchu and Álvaro Tejero, as well as youth team goalkeeper Dario Ramos.

