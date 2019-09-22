Sergio Ramos reveals 'abnormal dream' about wife Pilar Rubio

Real Madrid footballer Sergio Ramos who married TV presenter Pilar Rubio in his hometown of Seville earlier this year, disclosed an interesting story about his love for his wife before they actually met.

Ahead of the release of his Amazon Prime documentary El Corazon de Sergio Ramos, the footballer, 33, told portal 90min that he had three dreams about Rubio. "It was a little abnormal, to dream three times about the same person. And it is true that I did know of her because she was a television presenter. We had no link or anything in common, but quite the opposite. The first message was to try to [break the ice] but I didn't have many aspirations to get an answer back. But hey, with the passage of time it seems that the strategy took effect, and from there we got to know each other to the extent that we do today," said Ramos.

