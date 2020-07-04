Sergio Ramos strike puts Real four points clear of Barca

Real Madrid took a big step towards winning La Liga on Thursday by battling past Getafe to move four points clear of Barcelona, with five games left. Sergio Ramos's late penalty proved the difference at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium where Madrid were made to feel uncomfortable by Getafe but dug out a gutsy 1-0 victory worthy of champions.

This was arguably Madrid's toughest fixture remaining and with a four-point advantage over Barca, as well as the superior head-to-head, the trophy is now firmly within their grasp. "We have not won anything," insisted coach Zinedine Zidane. "We are doing things well, yes, but there are five games still to go. If we continue like this, staying solid, it will be fine."

It is Madrid's biggest lead over Barcelona since September and their biggest cushion at the top of the table all season. If they can beat Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Sunday, Madrid could even pull seven points clear before Barca face a difficult game away at in-form Villarreal a few hours later.

Barcelona's 2-2 draw at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, coming on the back of another 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo last weekend, gave Zidane's side an opening and they have taken full advantage. "My job is to make them calm in the difficult moments, To be quiet, patient, positive. They believe in what we do," said Zidane.

