Serial killer Vijay Palande says Taloja jail officials assaulted him

Vijay Palande, accused of murdering three people, had complained of assault, criminal intimidation and illegal seizure of his case related documents by Deputy Superintendent of Police K Kulekar

Vijay Palande is currently in Taloja jail, accused of killing three people

After serial murder accused Vijay Palande complained about being assaulted in Taloja's high security Anda cell, the Sessions Court on Wednesday has asked jail officials to retain December 27 CCTV footage of the exit and entry points of the passage area and yard number 4. Palande, accused of murdering three people, had complained of assault, criminal intimidation and illegal seizure of his case related documents by Deputy Superintendent of Police K Kulekar.

His complaint letter reads, "Since December 23, an inmate named Amit Sinha, who is the approver and ex-aide of Chhota Rajan and now associated with the Subhash Singh Thakur gang, has been demanding money from me. Despite making complaints, no action has been taken by the jail administration."

Palande alleged that a prison official took him and Singh to a checking hall on December 27, where the deputy superintendent started assaulting two other inmates to intimidate him.

Prashant Pandey, Palande's lawyer, told mid-day that 'the prison officials have been asking my client to abide by what Sinha tells him'. "The deputy superintendent threatened him [Palande] saying that he [Sinha] is a CBI approver and therefore, he should not mess with him," said Pandey, who added that "Palande was threatened with dire consequences if he made any complaint to the court."

The complaint letter also said the prison staff entered his cell and started to intimidate and push him around on the same day at 10.30 am. "The case related documents and RTI papers kept in his cell were also messed up by prison officials," Pandey said.

Palande, in his application, has sought the immediate return of all his belongings, case-related documents and his reading glasses, which were allegedly snatched by the prison official. The next date of hearing in the matter is January 8 at the court of Justice AM Khan.

