'Serial offender' Haryana IGP suspended for assaulting women

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The Haryana government on Monday suspended Inspector General of Police Hemant Kalson, who was arrested on August 22 on the charge of assaulting two women after trespassing their houses in Panchkula district, officials said.

Kalson was also suspended in April last year on the charge of firing in the air with a constable's semi-automatic firearm outside the Circuit House at Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu.

In September 2018, he was assaulted by passers-by in a case of road rage. In the latest episode, Kalson has been booked in two cases reported in Pinjore town, some 30 km from here, on August 21. The police officer was allegedly in an inebriated condition.

In the first case, a woman alleged that Kalson forcibly entered her house and beat up her daughter.

In the second incident, a man complained that Kalson abused his wife and assaulted him, besides threatening to shoot him. Kalson, 55, who was posted as IGP, Home Guards, is presently in judicial custody.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever