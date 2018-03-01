Serial rapist and murderer Jaishankar, notoriously known as 'Psycho Shankar', allegedly committed suicide at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Wednesday, police said



Representational Picture

Serial rapist and murderer Jaishankar, notoriously known as 'Psycho Shankar', allegedly committed suicide at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Wednesday, police said.

He slit his throat with a shaving blade at around 2 am, they said, adding that the incident came to light when night beat guards were on their rounds near his cell. Jaishankar was first shifted to the jail hospital and later to the state-run Victoria hospital in the city, where he succumbed to injuries around 5:15 am.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever