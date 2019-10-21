Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo's 701st goal keeps Juventus on top

Milan: Cristiano Ronaldo and Miralem Pjanic sealed a 2-1 win for Juventus over Bologna to consolidate top spot in Serie A on Saturday night. Ronaldo was presented with a special jersey before kick-off to mark his 700th career goal scored while playing for Portugal during the week. Ronaldo, 34, hit his 701st after 19 minutes, with Pjanic adding a second eight minutes after the break following a blunder by Brazilian defender Danilo, who had earlier pulled Bologna level.

"It was a special feeling to receive the 7000 goals shirt in our stadium from our president. Glad to score again to secure a difficult but well deserved victory," Ronaldo wrote on social media later.

Lukaku strikes for Inter

The defending champions went four points clear of second-placed Inter Milan, but that lead was cut to just one point after Milan beat Sassuolo Braces 4-3 yesterday thanks to a brace each from former Manchester United striker Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez. Atalanta stay third after a 3-3 draw with Lazio, with fourth-placed Napoli closing the gap to just one point after Arkadiusz Milik's double saw off Verona.

Cristiano Ronaldo with a special jersey presented to him by Juve chief Andrea Agnelli before the Serie A match against Bologna

"The road is right, but we must work on some details. It was a good match blighted by three-four errors," said Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri whose side hosts Lokomotiv Moscow in a Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Mihajlovic's cancer battle

It was good news for Bolgna as their coach Sinisa Mihajlovic returned to the bench in Turin after his second course of chemotherapy as he battles cancer. And the visitors nearly snatched a rare point against the Turin giants when Danilo responded to Ronaldo's opener with a 29th-minute volley. Pjanic sealed the win with his third goal in four games in (54th min) amid chaos in front of the Bologna goal. Bologna 'keeper Lukasz Skorupski denied Ronaldo and in-form Gonzalo Higuain late before both the crossbar and Gianluigi Buffon frustrated Federico Santander's push for a last-gasp equaliser for the visitors.

