Serie A: Inter suffer 1-2 loss against Cagliari

Updated: Mar 03, 2019, 12:08 IST | AFP

After defeats to Torino and Bologna, Inter then put together back-to-back wins over Parma and Sampdoria before being held to a 3-3 draw at Fiorentina after having led 3-1

AC Milan's Argentine midfielder Lucas Biglia (L) interacts with AC Milan's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta (R) during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Sassuolo on March 2, 2019 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. Pic/AFP

Inter Milan's hopes of enjoying an untroubled run into the Champions League next season suffered a setback with a shock 2-1 defeat at Cagliari on Friday. Inter remain in third place but can slip to fourth -- and the last automatic qualifying spot for the Champions League -- if city rivals AC Milan see off Sassuolo at the San Siro on Saturday.

Should fifth-placed Roma defeat Lazio on Saturday, then they will go level with Inter on 47 points. Inter, still without unsettled striker and skipper Mauro Icardi, slipped a goal down in Sardinia on Friday after 31 minutes when Luca Ceppitelli headed home. Lautaro Martinez levelled with another header seven minutes later from a cross by former Cagliari player Radja Nainggolan.

But with half-time approaching, Leonardo Pavoletti restored his team's lead with a smart volley. Cagliari could have heaped further misery on Inter in stoppage time at the end of the game but Nicolo Barella missed a penalty kick. Friday's result represented another twist in a rollercoaster season for Luciano Spalletti's side. After defeats to Torino and Bologna, Inter then put together back-to-back wins over Parma and Sampdoria before being held to a 3-3 draw at Fiorentina after having led 3-1.

