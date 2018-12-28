Serie A set for weekend action after Boxing Day violence
The matches were in doubt after FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said Serie A could be suspended after one fan died outside the San Siro following a collision with a van and four others were injured
Serie A games will go ahead this weekend following the ugly scenes that marred Inter Milan's fixture against Napoli, the Italian Football Federation has announced. The matches were in doubt after FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said Serie A could be suspended after one fan died outside the San Siro following a collision with a van and four others were injured.
There were also allegations of racist chanting inside the stadium towards Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. Gravina told Sky Sports Italia: "Saturday will be played, there will be regular matches. The championship will not stop. The next games will be played out, a decision taken in agreement with all the offices of the Federation."
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
From Dhoni's IPL win to Hima Das and Vinesh Phogat's golds: India's top sports moments in 2018