Serie A set for weekend action after Boxing Day violence

The matches were in doubt after FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said Serie A could be suspended after one fan died outside the San Siro following a collision with a van and four others were injured

Serie A games will go ahead this weekend following the ugly scenes that marred Inter Milan's fixture against Napoli, the Italian Football Federation has announced. The matches were in doubt after FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said Serie A could be suspended after one fan died outside the San Siro following a collision with a van and four others were injured.

There were also allegations of racist chanting inside the stadium towards Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. Gravina told Sky Sports Italia: "Saturday will be played, there will be regular matches. The championship will not stop. The next games will be played out, a decision taken in agreement with all the offices of the Federation."

