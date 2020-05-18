Serie A: Two Parma players test positive for COVID-19, get quarantined

Two players from Serie A side Parma have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been moved into isolation, the club announced on Saturday in another setback to hopes of a season restart in Italy. Just two days out from the scheduled go-ahead for group training at clubs, Parma said all members of their squad and staff had been tested through swabs and blood samples.

Asymptomatic cases

All came back negative except for two players, who are asymptomatic. "Both of them were positive on the first test and negative on the second that was performed 24 hours later," said Parma in a statement. "The players, both in excellent condition and asymptomatic, have nonetheless been immediately isolated."

'Need more guarantees'

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Saturday said he needs more guarantees before the green light can be given for the resumption of Serie A. "Before starting the season, we need a few more guarantees and, speaking to Minister for Sport Vincenzo Spadafora, we don't have those," Conte said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever