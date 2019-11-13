MENU

Series on 26/11 plotter David Headley is in the making

Updated: Nov 13, 2019, 07:15 IST | Mohar Basu | Mumbai

The production house, co-owned by Rohini Singh and Manmeet Singh, along with Rattonsey, has envisioned the series as a crime drama that sheds light on the moments that shook the foundation of India.

David Coleman Headley
David Coleman Headley

Kaminey producer Mubina Rattonsey's Zero Gravity Partners, a Los Angeles-based company, is set to venture into TV with a limited series that sheds light on the life of mass murderer David Coleman Headley, and his alleged accomplice in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Tahawwur Hussain Rana.

The production house, co-owned by Rohini Singh and Manmeet Singh, along with Rattonsey, has envisioned the series as a crime drama that sheds light on the moments that shook the foundation of India. The trio is currently in talks with agents to bring a director on board the project. The company tells mid-day in a statement, "The story is about an international spy who [was the] mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai massacre, and his co-conspirator who provided material support to commit terrorist acts against multiple overseas targets. Nothing seems quite as intriguing or dangerous as free-roaming terrorists. We are excited to collaborate with filmmakers from the US, India and other countries."

