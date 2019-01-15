'Series win against India will mean a lot'

cricket

Australia vice-captain Alex Carey stresses on carrying momentum into today's second one-dayer against Kohli & Co to clinch first ODI series in two years

Australia 'keeper Alex Carey appeals unsuccessfully for a LBW decision against IndiaÃ¢Â€Â™s MS Dhoni in the first ODI in Sydney on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Australia vice-captain Alex Carey said yesterday that an ODI series win against a top team like India, "will mean a lot" considering the hosts' struggles over the last 12 months.

The home team took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a 34-run win in Sydney. The second ODI will be played in Adelaide today. nPakistan were the last side to lose an ODI series to Australia (4-1 in January 2017) and thereafter after a tumultuous 2018, wherein they won only two out of 18 ODIs, the hosts started 2019 on a winning note. "It would mean a lot, it has been a while. I want to see Australia win and being part of it means so much to us every game we play. But to continue to get better every game is probably our biggest process at the moment leading into that World Cup," said Carey.

"Against India, they're a really good side so they're going to look to bounce back pretty quickly. It's going to be a great opportunity to stand up tomorrow night, to puff our chests out again and hopefully put another really good performance," he said.

Carey insisted that Australia are not seeing the ongoing contest as a revenge series after the loss in Tests against India. "I think the performance the other night is a really good step in the right direction. If you look at our batting performance, we all played well, and then with the ball having them three down early was pretty early.

"But having to break that big partnership between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma and get over the line was, as a player, was a really amazing feeling." Carey also talked about rolling things into the World Cup and continuing the winning form.

Australia haven't announced their playing XI for this second ODI, but no changes are expected after their Sydney win. Carey said that the Adelaide pitch might help spinners, as seen with Rashid Khan's form in the Big Bash League, and if so, the team management might bring in Adam Zampa. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has recovered from gastroenteritis, but probably won't feature given the hot conditions prevalent here.

