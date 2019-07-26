Serious risk assessment needed for teen killer

opinion

The teenager is in the home for pushing the 13-year-old off the Royal Palms building in Aarey on June 29

Representational Pic

There has been shock and disbelief after this paper reported that being lodged in the Dongri Children's Home has not stopped a 16-year-old boy, who allegedly killed a 13-year-old girl in Aarey Colony after she refused to date him, from uploading a defiant and deadly video online promising his return.

A report further said that the video was shared on the teen's brother's Instagram account on July 20.

The video shows the accused saying in Hindi, 'What's up, people of Aarey! I'll be safe, don't worry. One day, I will walk free'.



The teenager is in the home for pushing the 13-year-old off the Royal Palms building in Aarey on June 29, after she refused to have a relationship with him. The girl died soon after. This paper had reported about that grisly case on July 3 with the headline — 16-year-old boy pushes 13-year-old girl off high-rise.

It is extremely worrying that this boy shows no signs of remorse for taking a life.

Despite being lodged in a remand home, the video proves there has been little to no improvement in the culprit's outlook. In fact, he sounds dangerous and note must be taken of this. The video and these statements should set alarm bells ringing for authorities. This criminal seems totally unrepentant.

Another disturbing aspect is that the family of the deceased girl says they are being threatened by the murderer's family. This needs immediate looking into and action. They cannot be made to feel vulnerable and they may be in direct danger. The video cannot and should not be dismissed as casual or flippant boasting.

Serious investigation must follow and if the murderer is not reformed he may continue to pose a danger to society. Make a serious risk assessment.

