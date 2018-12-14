'Seriously' considering running for presidency in 2020, says Tulsi Gabbard

international

If she announced her candidature, she would be the first Hindu ever to be running for the presidency in the United states

Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu lawmaker in the US Congress, has said that she was "seriously" considering running for the White House in 2020. This is for the first time that the four-time Democratic lawmaker in the US house of Representatives from Hawaii has indicated that she may run for the presidency. "I'm seriously considering it," Gabbard, 37, said this week in response to a question on her presidential aspirations.

If she announced her candidature, she would be the first Hindu ever to be running for the presidency in the United states. And if elected in 2020, she could be the youngest and first woman to be the US president.

"I'm concerned about the direction of our country. I'm thinking through it very carefully," Gabbard, an Iraq war veteran, said. Before challenging President Donald Trump in the November 2020 elections, she would have to fight it against her own Democratic party colleagues in primary elections beginning early that year. Gabbard is highly popular among Indian-Americans.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever