Serjeant At Arms tipped to win

Though Caprisca has shown some brilliant current condition when winning his last race, he is unlikely to cause any concern to Serjeant At Arms over the latter's favourite mile trip

The Suleiman Attaollahi-trained Serjeant At Arms, who continues to enthrall his followers as the best miler in the country after returning from the USA, takes on four rivals in the Maharaja Sir Harisinghji Trophy (Gr 2), the prime event of today's card.

In fact, Serjeant At Arms shapes as the best betting proposition of the Sunday afternoon.

First race at 5.30 pm.

