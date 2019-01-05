Servant killed in drunken brawl, co-worker held in Muzaffarnagar

crime

Pushpraj was arrested Friday and the body of the 28-year-old Vinod Kumar was recovered from Mudhbhar village under Thanabhawan police station area

Representational picture

Muzaffarnagar: A 26-year-old servant has been arrested for allegedly killing his co-worker during drunken brawl and dumping his body in Thanabhawan area of neighbouring Shamli district last month, police said Saturday.

Pushpraj was arrested on Friday and the body of the 28-year-old Vinod Kumar was recovered from Mudhbhar village under Thanabhawan police station area, they said.

According to SP Ajay Pandey, the deceased Kumar was beaten to death by the accused over a tiff during drinking session with him on December 13. Later, Pushpraj dumped his body in the village.

Both the accused and the deceased were native of Madhya Pradesh and were working as servants at a farmer's house here, the SP said. The deceased was missing from the past 22 days and after investigation Pushpraj was arrested and the accused has confessed to his crime, the SP added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever