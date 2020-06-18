'Service Week' by Maharashtra Congress to mark Rahul Gandhi's 50th birthday

The Maharashtra Youth Congress has announced a 'Service Week' from Friday to mark senior party leader Rahul Gandhi's 50th birthday on June 19, a party leader said here on Thursday. The 'Seva Saptah' will see office-bearers and workers carrying out various welfare activities to ease the lives of the poor and migrants hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, said Maharashtra Youth Congress (MYC) President Satyajeet Tambe. The highlight would be distribution of 'Nyay kits' to thousands of people in the unorganized sector like labourers in the construction and farm sectors, containing foodgrains, masks, sanitisers, medication, etc.

The MYC party activists will help the unemployed migrants who have shifted from urban to rural areas to get MGNREGS job cards and employment opportunities, organize blood donation camps, tree plantation drives, and other welfare activities, he added.

"Corona Warriors like doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers, police, essential supplies staffers and government employees shall be felicitated as a mark of gratitude," Tambe said. The 'Seva Saptah' shall be implemented from villages and city wards to assembly levels across the state, covering the maximum number of needy people.

On the occasion of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 50th birthday, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists shall also distribute 50 lakh 'Nyay kits' to displaced migrants all over the country.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever